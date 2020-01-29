Sterling Bancorp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on STL. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $20.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.05 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Brian T. Edwards sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $98,605.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

