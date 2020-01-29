Stifel Nicolaus Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $250.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FB. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.30.

FB stock opened at $217.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook has a one year low of $143.43 and a one year high of $222.75. The stock has a market cap of $620.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $22,555,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 538,160 shares of company stock valued at $104,029,771 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Facebook by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,127 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 21,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Facebook by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Facebook by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

