Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) fell 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50, 25,303 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,413,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

SNSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $53.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 25,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 58,653 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 783,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 563,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,341,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 401,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

