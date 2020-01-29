SunTrust Banks Increases Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $265.00

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.06.

Shares of APD stock opened at $236.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.78. Air Products & Chemicals has a twelve month low of $160.42 and a twelve month high of $244.61. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 162,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,765,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

