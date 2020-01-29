SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CEO Gregory W. Becker Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total transaction of $270,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SIVB stock opened at $251.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.21. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $183.04 and a 52 week high of $270.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIVB shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

