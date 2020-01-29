SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $293.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target upped by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SIVB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $251.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $183.04 and a 52 week high of $270.39.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $191,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.04, for a total transaction of $270,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,252 shares of company stock worth $4,419,286 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 400.0% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 500,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,460,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,247.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,259,000 after buying an additional 231,904 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 75.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,708,000 after buying an additional 179,108 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,612.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,228,000 after buying an additional 157,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 159,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,064,000 after buying an additional 58,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.