Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director Buys C$91,910.00 in Stock

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson acquired 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 299,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,728,180.

James Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, James Wilson acquired 1,100 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,955.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, James Wilson acquired 7,000 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,970.00.

On Friday, November 1st, James Wilson acquired 500 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,025.00.

CVE SYZ opened at C$9.10 on Wednesday. Sylogist Ltd has a 12 month low of C$8.63 and a 12 month high of C$13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.58 million and a PE ratio of 20.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.45.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

