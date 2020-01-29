T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile Us by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.93.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on T-Mobile Us to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Nomura raised T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.17.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

