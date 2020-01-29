Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Robert J. Folkes Sells 2,106 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $120,484.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,610,637.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.17.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,610,000 after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 528,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 63,795 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,386,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 99,831 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

