Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) SVP Bryan Rishe Sells 2,330 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,486.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bryan Rishe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $160,302.87.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $309,138.99.

On Monday, November 25th, Bryan Rishe sold 4,812 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $309,026.64.

On Monday, November 11th, Bryan Rishe sold 4,813 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $248,013.89.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 99,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 608.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCMD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

