Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $56.00 price target on Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 41,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $1,589,184.00. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 39.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 78.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 571,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,057,000 after purchasing an additional 251,749 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 174.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 219,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Talend stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of -0.11. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.09.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 216.86% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. Talend’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Talend will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Talend

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

