Ted Baker (LON:TED) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Ted Baker from GBX 465 ($6.12) to GBX 345 ($4.54) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.50) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Panmure Gordon reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ted Baker to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 787.86 ($10.36).

Shares of TED stock opened at GBX 273.40 ($3.60) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $121.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.15. Ted Baker has a 52-week low of GBX 257.60 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,026 ($26.65). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 375.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 621.83.

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

