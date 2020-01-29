Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.49

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.49 and last traded at C$7.49, with a volume of 252120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Teranga Gold from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.76 million and a P/E ratio of -25.12.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$94.35 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teranga Gold Corp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Teranga Gold Company Profile (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

