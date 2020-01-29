Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $423.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. New Street Research upped their price objective on Tesla from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.91.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $566.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $102.18 billion, a PE ratio of -116.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $457.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.49. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $594.50.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $632,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,315 shares of company stock worth $30,686,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,119,000 after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,643,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.