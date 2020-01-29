The Carlyle Group (CG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $527.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Carlyle Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $34.98.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

