Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $104.80

Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$104.80 and last traded at C$104.75, with a volume of 36185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$104.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRI. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.89 billion. Research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephane Bello sold 83,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.93, for a total value of C$7,341,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,987 shares in the company, valued at C$19,518,251.37.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

