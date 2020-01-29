TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TIFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TI Fluid Systems to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.41) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 273.83 ($3.60).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

LON:TIFS opened at GBX 233.46 ($3.07) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 249.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 207.48. TI Fluid Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 151.28 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 282 ($3.71). The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.