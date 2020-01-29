Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.50

Touchstone Exploration Inc (LON:TXP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 28.50 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 817089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50.

In other news, insider Scott Budau acquired 6,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £1,500.06 ($1,973.24).

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile (LON:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.