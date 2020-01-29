Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives “Hold” Rating from Nomura

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $94.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $82.62 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.71.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,623,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 869,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,611,000 after purchasing an additional 70,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Tractor Supply by 56.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 95,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 34,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

