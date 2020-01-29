TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) and Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) Critical Comparison

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) and Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.9% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Approach Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Approach Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TransGlobe Energy and Approach Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Approach Resources 2 0 0 0 1.00

TransGlobe Energy currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 217.46%. Approach Resources has a consensus price target of $0.40, suggesting a potential upside of 405.69%. Given Approach Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Approach Resources is more favorable than TransGlobe Energy.

Profitability

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Approach Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransGlobe Energy 16.15% 8.24% 5.73% Approach Resources -38.00% -5.64% -2.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransGlobe Energy and Approach Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransGlobe Energy $299.14 million 0.31 $15.68 million $0.45 2.80 Approach Resources $114.04 million 0.06 -$19.91 million ($0.26) -0.30

TransGlobe Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Approach Resources. Approach Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransGlobe Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Approach Resources has a beta of 3.17, meaning that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TransGlobe Energy beats Approach Resources on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Approach Resources Company Profile

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves were 180.1 million barrels of oil equivalent located in Crockett and Schleicher counties, Texas. The company also owned and operated 813 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin. Approach Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

