Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Trading Down 13%

Transition Metals Corp (CVE:XTM) dropped 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, approximately 276,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 283,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market cap of $8.15 million and a P/E ratio of -5.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17.

About Transition Metals (CVE:XTM)

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company has a portfolio of approximately 25 gold, copper, nickel, and platinum projects primarily in Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, and Saskatchewan.

