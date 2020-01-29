Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Short Interest Up 13.7% in January

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 28,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ TRMT opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a current ratio of 13.26. The company has a market cap of $47.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 45.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Tremont Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 101,248 shares during the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

