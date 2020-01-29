Trevor Hallam Sells 975 Shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock

Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) insider Trevor Hallam sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $10,247.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,193.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Trevor Hallam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Trevor Hallam sold 975 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $10,413.00.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.11. Sutro Biopharma Inc has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 240.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 67.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 72.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

