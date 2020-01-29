Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $58.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.40 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 27.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TWO opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 81.22%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,760.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CIO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $108,118.98. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 102,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,105.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,173 shares of company stock worth $199,082. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

