Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Michael Demurjian Sells 20,000 Shares

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,010,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,015,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $38,000.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $32,800.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $29,400.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $21,400.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $19,400.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $21,600.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $22,800.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $22,600.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $21,800.00.

TYME stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. Tyme Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TYME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 187.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 91,081 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TYME. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

