U and I Group (LON:UAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

U and I Group (LON:UAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U and I Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of UAI opened at GBX 181 ($2.38) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.03 million and a P/E ratio of 47.63. U and I Group has a 52 week low of GBX 126.80 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 479.33 ($6.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 175.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.11.

U and I Group (LON:UAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (18.30) (($0.24)) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that U and I Group will post 2200.9999632 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Upton acquired 76,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £113,280.23 ($149,013.72). Insiders bought a total of 252,296 shares of company stock valued at $37,572,852 in the last quarter.

U and I Group Company Profile

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

