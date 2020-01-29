UBS Group Analysts Give Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) a €30.50 Price Target

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) has been assigned a €30.50 ($35.47) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €35.25 ($40.99).

Bilfinger stock opened at €31.74 ($36.91) on Wednesday. Bilfinger has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12-month high of €34.94 ($40.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -634.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is €28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry. It offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance measures, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

