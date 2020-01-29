Umpqua Holdings Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report issued on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.40.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

UMPQ opened at $17.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Umpqua by 37.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Umpqua news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,350.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

