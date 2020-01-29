Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) Director Joseph Andrew Hamilton Acquires 150,000 Shares

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) Director Joseph Andrew Hamilton purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$24,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 677,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$108,420.80.

CVE:UGD opened at C$0.20 on Wednesday. Unigold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.09 and a 1 year high of C$0.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18.

Unigold (CVE:UGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Unigold Company Profile

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold deposits in the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc. Its flagship project is Neita Property that covers 21,031 hectares in the northwestern Dominican Republic. The company was formerly known as Caribgold Resources Inc and changed its name to Unigold Inc in December 2002.

