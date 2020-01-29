UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,161.67 ($15.28).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UTG shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UNITE Group to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on UNITE Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.71) price objective (up previously from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get UNITE Group alerts:

Shares of UNITE Group stock opened at GBX 1,270 ($16.71) on Wednesday. UNITE Group has a twelve month low of GBX 870.50 ($11.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,249.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,134.02.

UNITE Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for UNITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.