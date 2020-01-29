United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,152,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $152.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.61. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $155.53. The stock has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTX. Cowen began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

