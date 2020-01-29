Unitil (UTL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UTL opened at $63.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.02 million, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.04. Unitil has a 52 week low of $48.33 and a 52 week high of $64.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

