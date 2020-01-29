Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) COO Stephen Mullennix Sells 684 Shares

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) COO Stephen Mullennix sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $20,013.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,349 shares in the company, valued at $273,551.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Mullennix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Stephen Mullennix sold 608 shares of Urogen Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $15,808.00.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $636.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.33. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $42.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. On average, research analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 216.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,338,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after buying an additional 915,970 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Urogen Pharma by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 22,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

