Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.80

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.80 and last traded at $68.34, with a volume of 407339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.36.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLU. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 123.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 301,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after buying an additional 1,601,703 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,901,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 67.4% in the third quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,833,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,720,000 after buying an additional 738,530 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,172,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 338.7% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 463,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after buying an additional 358,165 shares in the last quarter.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

