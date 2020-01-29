ValuEngine Upgrades Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROSYY opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Rostelecom OJSC has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53.

About Rostelecom OJSC

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels.

