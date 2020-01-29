Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 59,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 83,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $127.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $102.18 and a 12 month high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

