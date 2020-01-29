Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,227,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,757,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,054,000 after purchasing an additional 216,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 192,874 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $127.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.18 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

