Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 92,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,351,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

VYM stock opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $94.83.

