Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,892,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 266,787 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 55,257 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,260,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 52,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $258.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.89 and a 200-day moving average of $227.26. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $174.43 and a 52 week high of $263.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

