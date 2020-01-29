Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.4% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

VTI stock opened at $166.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $134.84 and a one year high of $169.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.81 and a 200-day moving average of $155.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.8855 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

