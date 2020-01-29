ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.79

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.79 and last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 167707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.79.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.44.

The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 18.50%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

