Vocus Group (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vocus Group (OTCMKTS:VCMMF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:VCMMF opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. Vocus Group has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $3.10.

Get Vocus Group alerts:

About Vocus Group

Vocus Group Limited provides integrated telecommunications services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers fiber optic cable network services under the VOCUS communications brand; business communication and technology solutions under the commander brand; IP voice solutions under the engine brand; and telecommunication and insurance products under the dodo brand.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.