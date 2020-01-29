VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Get VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of VWAGY opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.90.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.