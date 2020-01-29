VOLVO AB/ADR (VLVLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.54. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLVLY shares. ValuEngine lowered VOLVO AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded VOLVO AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

VOLVO AB/ADR Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

