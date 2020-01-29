Wedbush Comments on Carnival Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carnival in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.74. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carnival’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Carnival alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCL. Standpoint Research raised Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Carnival from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. Carnival has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Carnival’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 2,043.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 154,252 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Carnival by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 321,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.