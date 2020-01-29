Wedbush Weighs in on Epizyme Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Epizyme in a research report issued on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $4.89 per share for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 468.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPZM. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Svb Leerink cut shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Swann cut shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $21.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.33. Epizyme has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a current ratio of 10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Epizyme by 29.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Epizyme by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,440,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Epizyme by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,094,000 after purchasing an additional 43,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Epizyme by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 796,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 53,806 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $45,411.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $124,152.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,127.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,549 shares of company stock valued at $297,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

