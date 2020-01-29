Wedbush Weighs in on VF Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of VF in a report released on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.35. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for VF’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

VF stock opened at $83.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.46. VF has a 12 month low of $76.77 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other VF news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in VF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,203,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $641,072,000 after acquiring an additional 69,219 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in VF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,152,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,353,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,152,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of VF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 964,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,795,000 after purchasing an additional 68,353 shares during the last quarter.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

