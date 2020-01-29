Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,955 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBT. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 50.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter worth about $129,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 9.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBT. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of WBT stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $19.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.03 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 46.20% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

