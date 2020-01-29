Wells Fargo & Co Initiates Coverage on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TEAM. KeyCorp upped their price target on Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.89.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $149.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.50, a PEG ratio of 148.39 and a beta of 1.24. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $150.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.49.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.44%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.