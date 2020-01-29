Wells Fargo & Co Initiates Coverage on HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot to $1.53 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.45.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $184.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $137.30 and a 1-year high of $207.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.70 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.56.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $173.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total transaction of $1,555,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,936,651.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,443 shares of company stock worth $4,312,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 645.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 173.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

